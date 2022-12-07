Historien om Norge

Not Available

The series is based on Karsten Alnæs his five-volume showpieces of Norway's history and it is the author who has written the script for the series, and he is also the presenter. The individual episodes each have a main theme and features the history of dramatic and important processes of the civil wars in the 1100s to the events at Eidsvoll in 1814. As the books are stories distinctly seen from below, from ordinary human standpoint, but also historical figures such as King Sverre is central. The intention of the series has been taking viewers of all ages on an educational and exciting journey in our own history.