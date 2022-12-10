Not Available

The HIStory webseries has 3 different stories: My Hero, Stay Away From Me and Obsessed, each of them are BL stories. My Hero: Mai Ying Xiong’s girlfriend dies and is reborn in the body of his friend Gu Si Ren. Stay Away From Me: When their parents get married and leave for a long honeymoon, superstar Cheng Qing moves in with his new stepbrother Feng He. With Meng Meng, his fujoshi best friend, around, dreaming of the perfect BL fanfic, will Feng He be able to stay away from his brother? Obsessed follows the life of Shao Yi Chen, a man who is reborn and sent back 9 years ago to change his past and future. Will he resist the love of a handsome man Jiang Jing Teng and save his future self, or will he fall for the same men twice and risk his life?