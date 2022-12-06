Not Available

History Bites is a skit comedy show that explores the premise, "What if television had been around for the past 5,000 years?" Each episode channel surfs through a particular day in history and the result is a history lesson hidden inside a clever spoof of TV. You might see Nero singing (badly) on Letterman or explorer Henry Hudson taping his own version of the Blair Witch Project. Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine as Madonna and Henry the VIII's wife Catherine Howard as Princess Di – how easy could a history lesson be? At the same time HB offers a wide look at the daily life concerns of the era by spoofing hygiene commercials, Martha Stewart and sports with Don Cherry.