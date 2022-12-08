History Channel: WWI: The First Modern War

Not Available

This is the epic story of how The First World War changed the face of battle forever. This War was a war of "firsts", a transitional war from old style hand-to-hand combat with small guns and fixed bayonets and cavalry charges to high tech weaponry that are still features of present-day armed conflicts. "Firsts" include aerial bombardment of cities, epic tank battles, fight for control of the skies, development of submarines, chemical and bunker warfare. World War I had horrible consequences - 15 million died and 20 million injured. WWI documentaries have traditionally been limited by the archive which was taken by fixed cameras and not during battles. Now the archive can come alive by layering in drama reenactment and composited animated elements (zeppelins, planes, tanks and U-Boats). Battle scenes with actors, using some live ordinance, will be shot.