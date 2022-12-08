Not Available

In intriguing new series ‘History Cold Case USA', forensic experts from Texas State University Anthropology Laboratory investigate human skeletons found in the United States. From the bizarre burial of two bodies found on the site of a 19th century cemetery in Cincinnati, to the faceless remains that reveal the dark side of the Californian Gold Rush, each set of bones are examined in staggering detail in order to shed new light on the history of the American people. Join Doctor Michelle Hamilton and her team as they use state-of-art forensic techniques, DNA testing and cranio-facial reconstruction to identify the bodies, discover how they died and recreate their likenesses. Can modern day forensics science solve the mystery of these past lives and reveal the forgotten stories of ordinary people?