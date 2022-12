Not Available

A comprehensive study of conspiracies and espionage at the heart of some of the most significant moments of the 20th Century, HISTORY EXPOSED uncovers stories of cunning deception and sabotage that have changed the course of modern history. From double agents, intelligence gathering, and code-breaking machines to secret weapons, spy planes, and guerrilla campaigns, a wealth of undercover tactics used by some of history's most influential leaders are revealed.