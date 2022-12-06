Not Available

History Of Football: The Beautiful Game

The entire history of the world's favorite game? It's an extraordinary challenge that could go have gone horribly wrong, but "History Of Football: The Beautiful Game" is a class act. It boasts top-drawer production values, including narration by Terence Stamp, access to everybody who has really mattered in the game, ever, plus loads of famous, rare, and never-seen-before footage, each volume offering a blend of narrative, action, and illuminating interviews. This is a polished product: part celebration, part commemoration, but always with a sharp investigative sense, digging around the misty-eyed, good ol' days tradition, to explore in the company of those interviewed the reality behind some of soccer's myths and legends.

