History of The Emirates

At the heart of the Arabian Peninsula is a nation only 4 years older than Microsoft, famous around the world for its gleaming modern cities - Dubai and Abu Dhabi. But behind the fast cars and the skyscrapers, there lies a compelling and untold story. With unprecedented access, and told through the voices of its people, this fascinating 3-part series reveals how new archaeological and historical discoveries are only now uncovering the true extent of this land's ancient wonders - remarkably advanced civilisations that once held centre stage in world history.