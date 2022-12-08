History of the Organ

Not Available

The organ is one of the oldest, most complex and most glorious musical instruments known to man. The four-part series tells the history of this magnificent instrument, displaying the beauty of the sound it produces, the wealth of music written for it, the craftsmanship involved in building such a complicated and often ornate structure and the wonderful settings in which it has come to reside. The Four Volumes that make up this documentary are very informative, and include musical examples composed for the various periods which best show the advances in the development of The King of Instruments. The journey takes us from Italy, Spain, Germany and France to discover and listen to the changes that make up the history of this wonderful instrument.