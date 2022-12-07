History's Mysteries (2006)

Not Available

Ever wondered about the monument you pass every day? Been puzzled by a strange street name? Bewildered by extraordinary stories about your local pub? Have you found a secret passageway in your house? Wanted to know more about your local high street? Or simply hit a dead end after years of your own local history investigation? Whatever the mystery our team of sleuths, Jonathan Foyle ,Miranda Krestovnikoff and Nick Barratt are ready for any challenge to help members of the public solve historical mysteries on their doorsteps. The team of experts will give them the low-down on separating fact from fiction, helping them to navigate their way through the archives and reading the architectural language of buildings and landscapes.