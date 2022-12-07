History's Secrets

Not Available

Mysterious events, compelling figures and great unanswered questions from the past are explored. Most historians have reached a consensus about the way major world events played out. Yet decades after the fact, certain stories remain touched by an air of uncertainty. Investigate the truth behind some of history's greatest events and most iconic people. Discover new clues about the reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes; the CIA's top-secret experiments; the Unabomber and; little known stories from NASA's Apollo missions.