Hitched or Ditched

The CW is inviting people to meddle in the lives of their pals in this reality show. Each week a couple, nominated by friends who feel they should either get married or call it quits, faces a series of personalized exercises designed to test their relationship and force them to confront their problems, which can range from meddling would-be in-laws to jealousy. At the same time, the wedding of their dreams is being planned. At week's end, the pair must decide whether they should go through with the ceremony or call the whole thing off. Tanya McQueen hosts.