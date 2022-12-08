Hitler and the Nazis

Not Available

From the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 to the hanging docks at Nuremburg in 1947, this uncompromising documentary follows Adolf Hitler’s cunning and ruthless quest to take over Germany, his brainwashing of Germany’s young people, his insane dreams of Jewish genocide, his creation of one of the world’s most feared military forces, and his pursuit of global domination. Including interviews by eye-witnesses of the takeover of France, the invasion at Normandy, the death camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the military failure at Stalingrad, and the fall of Berlin, Hitler & The Nazis is the true story of the rise and fall of a hate-fueled and manipulative madman, and those who faithfully followed him