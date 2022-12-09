Not Available

ADOLF HITLER has left an incomparable mark of evil on the pages of history & a horrifying legacy that still haunts millions of people around the world. This captivating documentary collection provides a brutal, honest and untold portrait of the life and events of history's most evil dictator. Chronicling his early years, his life as a corporal in the army, his dark rise to power and all the way through the downfall of the Third Reich, "Hitler - The Untold Story" exposes the terrifying truth about the Fuhrer.