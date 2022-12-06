Not Available

'Hitler's Henchmen' is a twelve-part series portraying the men who aided Adolf Hitler in his rise to power and serviced the infernal machinery of the Third Reich. Nuremberg was an historical first: the International War Crimes Tribunal sentenced leading Nazi paladins for their unparalleled atrocities while exposing to the world the infamy of the Hitler regime and its leaders: Newly discovered archive material and interviews with surviving family members and Nazi insiders to draw historical psycho grams of Hitler's closest aides.