Hitler's War

Not Available

This documentary illustrates Hitler's ruthless aspirations and savage victories, as his armies blitzed their way through Northern Europe and invaded the Soviet Union; the disappointment and defeat that followed the collapse of his "Russian Adventure," and the Allies closing in on the German capital of Berlin. Hitler's fateful decision to invade the Soviet Union proved to be the decisive turning point that led to his defeat in Europe. Though 1941's successful Operation Barbarossa netted huge swaths of Soviet territory, the Nazis' attempt on Moscow was derailed by the harsh Russian winter, while the subsequent Battle of Stalingrad completely destroyed Nazi forces. Both of these disastrous campaigns ultimately led to the weakening of both the German military and Hitler's own psyche, resulting in the Allies' march into Berlin and the Fuhrer's suicide shortly thereafter.