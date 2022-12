Not Available

Jung Hyung Don and Defconn recruited talents to form their own idol group. Their first idol unit group is made up of BtoB's Yook Sungjae, GOT7's Jackson and VIXX's N and Hyuk. In season 2 a new unit group is created with G.na, After School's Lizzy, 4minute's Kwon Sohyun and Kara's Heo Youngji.