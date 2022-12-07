Hito Ni Yasashiku

Not Available

This is a story about 3 men that live together. One morning they wake up to find out that they are now fathers; which helps them to grow right beneath their own eyes. Zen, Taro, Ken Although different ages, all three were known as the toughest cats in Harajuku Middle School. Now the 3 of them live together in a house they call "Peace." It may sound like a nice place to live, but in actuality, it is closer to poverty than you can imagine. But even so, they bide by their motto of "a cheerful, fun, and funky" life. Suddenly one day, they find a first grader, Akira, on their doorstep. With Akira, they find a letter from his mother that reads "please take care of him for a little while." The bad part, which they soon find out is that Akira isn't like them. He's been raised in a glass house, and is "soft," quiet unlike the 3 of them, which proves to change their lives as they once knew it.