Hitozuma Cosplay Kissa 2: Hitozuma LoveLove - Cosplay OVA

Not Available

Sakurai is a small coffee shop owned by a beautiful widow, Sakurako. Recently a new amusement park called Ocean Land opened and the customer count in the coffee shop has been decreasing. One day the owner of Ocean Land announces the plan to rebuild the area the coffee shop is located on into a shopping mall. For sentimental reasons, Sakurako is opposed to that plan, yet the only way not to succumb to the demands is to get more customers than Ocean Land's coffee shop during summertime. And with that, cosplay coffee shop Sakurai opens.