Hive Alive

The honeybee is one of our most treasured insects. Aside from the honey they produce, bees pollinate plants and play a vital role in the agricultural industry. Without them, many of the foods we eat on a daily basis would become scarce. Filmed in the heart of rural England, this two-parter reveals everything there is to know about the amazing honeybee. We’ll see what happens in the hive, track bees at work and discover the latest scientific discoveries about them. Martha Kearney, who joins Chris Packham and Professor Adam Hart, says: "As any beekeeper will tell you, the secrets of the hive are fascinating. We will be learning how honey can save human beings, how bees can navigate miles from home and about their incredible relationship with flowers."