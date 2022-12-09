Ho Goo's Love

Not Available

It's not easy being Ho Goo, a low-key guy who can neither score a date nor score high enough on his civil service exams, which he's failed 7 years running. But when he has a chance reunion with national swimming champion Do Hee, the most popular girl of his high school, his luck begins to change — perhaps for the worse. After spending the night with Do Hee, Ho Goo experiences a rude awakening when he realizes that not only has Do Hee left: she's left him a baby to take care of!