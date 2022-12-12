Not Available

A Japanese horror television drama based on the book of the same name written by Itoi Shigesato. He originally began serializing his collection of ghost stories on his website Hobonikkan Itoishinbun in 2004. Each of the ghost stories are based on real-life events experienced by real-life people. It was published as a book in August 2018, and later adapted into a television drama in August 2020. The Hobonikkan Itoishinbun website continues to add ghost stories to the Hobonichi no Kaidan. collection to this day.