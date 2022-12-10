Not Available

Hockey Night in Canada is the branding used for CBC Sports' presentations of the National Hockey League. While the name is used for all NHL broadcasts on CBC Television, Hockey Night in Canada is primarily associated with its Saturday night NHL broadcasts, a practice originating from Saturday NHL broadcasts that began in 1931 on the CNR Radio network and continued on its successors, and debuting on television beginning in 1952. Initially only airing a single game weekly, the modern incarnation airs a weekly double-header, various segments during the intermissions and between games, and pre and post-game coverage of the night's games.