Hockey Wives

Not Available

Being married to the game comes with its fair share of perks, but make no mistake: managing the pressures of trades, relentless travel, family, career uncertainty, injury, and long periods of separation in the white hot years of your life is a full time job. Meet the off-ice Captains -- sexy, savvy, jet-setting women, stick handling life through another grueling hockey season. From wives who are new to the league, to those whose partners are Stanley Cup winning superstars or nearing retirement, these women form a team of their own, supporting and encouraging one another through personal and professional highs and lows.