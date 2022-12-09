Hoe mijn keurige ouders in de bak belandden

Not Available

That sounds like a children's series, but it certainly isn't. The series will be broadcast at 8:25 pm. How my neat parents ended up in jail is about Daniël and Kim Winkelman who form a perfect family with their teenagers Lizzy and Max and their almost-teen Lou. But then Daniel suddenly announces that he wants a divorce. Kim is stunned. Why didn't he ever say anything? Is he having an affair? Kim tries her best to save their marriage, but it is too late for Daniel. The mutual accusations become more and more false and Daniel and Kim end up in an ordinary fighting divorce, in which they completely lose sight of their children. Lizzy, Max and Lou do everything they can to stop their parents' struggles. Judging from the title of the series, that will not work.