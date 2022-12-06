Not Available

Hulk Hogan's famous "Grr" extends way beyond the wrestling ring and into his home. Not only is he a world famous wrestler - he's also a very "red state" suburban dad who lives on a 20,000-square-foot estate in Florida with wife Linda, 16 year-old daughter Brooke, who he won't allow to date and 14 year-old son Nick, who wants to be a race car driver. "HOGAN KNOWS BEST" takes you inside the Hogan household as Hulk and Linda wrestle with being PG parents in an increasingly R-rated world.