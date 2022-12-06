Hogan's Heroes

Not Available

The exploits of five World War II prisoners in a German POW camp, 'Stalag 13' who, while "under the cover" of being typical prisoners of war, are really secretly doing their utmost to sabotage the German war effort through whatever means necessary. Col. Klink is very proud that no prisoner has ever escaped under his watch, not that they would want to. Suave, cool and smart, Col. Hogan takes advantage of Col. Klink and Sgt. Schultz's bravado and general cluelessness to carry out his missions.