Domoto Akari is a rookie attorney, so-called “Hokaben,” a hot lawyer just out of the oven. Sugisaki Tadashi is her boss at the big law firm, but he has lost his passion for work, and is as cool as ice. These two meet as the only two attorneys at the Pro Bono (For Public Good) section, which the firm created to fulfill their social service obligation. The law will protect the weak---rookie attorney Akari still believes in the idealistic dream. The law will not protect the weak, and it can even be a weapon to kill people---experienced Sugisaki has seen the limit of the law. Clients after clients looking for saviors come to them for help, but the realities in front of them are too harsh to face. Will they give up or will they face the reality and fight?