Hold Me Tight

A married couple faces a crisis involving death. They look back at their past together and recognize the importance of love between them and their family. Nam Hyun-Joo (Han Hye-Jin) married her university senior Kim Do-Young (Yoon Sang-Hyun). They live a happy life as a husband and wife. Kim Do-Young works as an architect and was once thought of as a genius in his field. His refusal to make compromises and stickto his style has caused difficulties with his job. One day, Nam Hyun-Joo asks for a divorce and Kim Do-Young's first love Shin Da-Hye (Yu In-Young) appears.