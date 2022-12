Not Available

The domineering female bandit Bai Yun Feng led Chen Da Wan and her brothers in a vain attempt to hijack the birthday gift given by General Hu Shou to Shang Shu Hu Bu. However, they fumbled and were caught by General Huang Fu who gave her two options. Be executed or get married to his second son, Huang Fu Yao, under the pseudonym Lu Wan'er. The contract husband Huang Fu Yao then embarked on a vigorous journey of sweet love...