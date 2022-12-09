Holding Out For A Hero

Not Available

Following the award-winning success of his previous historical TV shows "There's Something about Patrick" and "The Only Viking in the Village", Neil Delamere is back with more hilarious fadó fadó shenanigans. In this brand new four part series Neil takes on Ireland's Heroes. From the legendary warrior Cúchulainn to the pirate queen Gráinne Mhaol, Neil wants to get inside their skin and see if he has what it takes to be a modern day Irish Hero. Spoiler alert: He doesn't. Over the course of four rip-roaring hours, Neil fills us in on the true stories behind four of his favourite Irish heroes. He'll learn to fight like the ferocious Cúchulainn, recreate Red Hugh O'Donnell's daring escape by abseiling off the roof of Dublin Castle, taste some 16th Century "delicacies" enjoyed by Gráinne Mhaol and attempt to pass the ancient warrior tests endured by Fionn MacCumhaill and the Fianna, all in the name of refreshing our memory about some of Ireland's most notable heroes. Each episode will also see him take to the stage in Vicar St for a stand-up history lesson with a difference