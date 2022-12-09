Holiday Love

Not Available

Azu Takamori is 30-years-old and married to Junpei. They have a 5-year-old daughter. She runs a nail shop out of her house. Azu Takamori has a happy life, but she is not satisfied with her marriage. Her husband is more like a family lover than a lover. One day, Junpei comes home with bruises on his face. He had an affair with a female co-worker and the woman's husband found out about their affair. Junpei's bruises are from the other woman's husband. Azu Takamori happy life collapses. She is filled with anguish, but tries to restart life with her husband. They face a difficult situation.