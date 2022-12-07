Not Available

In Holiday Showdown two families with polar opposite views of what makes a great family holiday are sent off to swap holidays for one week each – together! In week one everyone lives by the rules of Family One; in week two the tables are turned and Family Two takes charge as they both embark on a very different vacation. At the end of the two weeks both families come together for a Holiday Showdown Last Supper to give their full and frank views on their experiences. Whether its a family who enjoy hedonistic clubbing/beach holidays in Cancun, with a Christian family who use their holidays to do charity work in villages in Ghana, or a family of beach-bums who go to the Costa del Sol with a horsey family who go riding in the Sierra Nevada, Holiday Showdown makes for fascinating and entertaining viewing.