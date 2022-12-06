Not Available

Welcome to the Hollyoaks: Sophisticated guide at TV Tome. "sophisticated" version of Hollyoaks is being developed for E4, it was announced today. The 12-episode, 60-minute series has been earmarked for a primetime slot on the channel later this Autumn. Currently in the script stage, the untitled spinoff will focus on two of Hollyoaks' most popular characters "as they establish a new life together in Chester." "We're keen to have more home-grown drama on E4, so we're particularly delighted to have a brand new Hollyoaks series exclusive to the channel this Autumn," said E4 head Julian Bellamy. "Hollyoaks is a great show that has particular resonance amongst a younger generation. Its been very successful for E4 with our 7pm "first look" strategy, so extending the Hollyoaks universe to include a post-watershed, more adult themed series feels like an exciting thing to do."