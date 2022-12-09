Not Available

Hollywood Cycle is a never before seen look inside the uber-popular, highly competitive world of indoor cycling at LA’s Cycle House. The series follows the “ride or die” lives of high profile instructors, along with three up-and-coming trainees, whose strong, driven personalities often clash both in their professional and personal lives. While the instructors struggle to keep their sweaty, dark rooms full, their loyal riders ferociously compete for attention and mixing business with pleasure is always tempting. Viewers will also be introduced to Cycle House management who constantly vie for authority and power. E!’s new hour-long, six episode series, "Hollywood Cycle," is a raw and real look inside one of today’s hottest, most competitive fitness crazes.