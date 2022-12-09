Not Available

Introducing… Hollywood Divas, TV One’s latest reality series starring Golden Brooks, Elise Neal, Paula Jai Parker, Countess Vaughn and Lisa Wu. This new one-hour reality series highlights the ups and downs of black actresses trying to navigate career, family and relationships, while attempting to stay relevant in an unpredictable entertainment industry known for overlooking black talent. In an effort to stay relevant, these forgotten stars decide to think outside the box, band together and take matters into their own hands to create their own short film and, hopefully, stage their own comeback. But are these ladies willing to put their egos aside to make it work, especially with a reality star in the mix? Or will they fall prey to the drama and become the reality star stereotypes they hate?