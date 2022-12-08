Not Available

"Hollywood Exes" follows five women of an exclusive sorority: the ex wives of A-list celebrities. Nicole Murphy (ex of Eddie Murphy), Sheree Fletcher (ex of Will Smith), Jessica Canseco (ex of Jose Canseco), Andrea Kelly (ex of R. Kelly) and Mayte Garcia (ex of Prince), all lived fairytale lives, but of course, all the fame and fortune comes at a steep price. However, these women have decided to cut their ties in order to live a truly happier life. When they were married, the ladies were focused on their husbands' careers, but now they're in a brand new world where they can focus on themselves. They're about to embark on the second chapter in their lives and show the world exactly what they're made of.