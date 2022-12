Not Available

Hollywood Hitmen is a fast-talking dark comedy starring Enver Gjokaj and Maximilian Osinki as two insecure and highly neurotic Hitmen struggling to make a name for themselves in L.A.'s bizarre Community of contract killers. An irreverent parody of Los Angeles and the entertainment industry, this comedy portrays the hilarious and sometimes poetic sadness of the contract killers' constant desire to succeed while they continually get in their own way.