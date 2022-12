Not Available

Can You Handle the Soaring Stakes, Scorching Stars and Fast-Paced Action? Then Ante Up! This ain't your average star-studded poker show, people, so pay attention. In E! Hollywood Hold 'Em, one of Hollywood's finest opens his or her home to two celebrity friends, two not-so-famous buddies--and you! They're playing for $10,000 in real cash, and they don't stop until somebody's got it all. You in?