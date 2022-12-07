Hollywood Treasure

Not Available

Joe Maddalena owns Profiles in History, the world's largest auctioneer of movie, television and pop culture artifacts. To find the very best items, Joe and his crew scour the globe, hunting for the original car from ``Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'' or the hat of the Wicked Witch of the West or some other memorable prop. There's plenty of variety in the work -- one day Joe is in a dusty basement poring over old boxes, the next he's browsing the well-kept personal mementoes of one of Hollywood's biggest stars.