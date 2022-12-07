Not Available

Mike Holmes is back with an all new series to help homeowners who have been victims of home inspections gone wrong. Featuring the well-known host of Holmes on Homes, this new series shines a spotlight on innocent homeowners facing massive repair bills and dangerous living conditions due to incompetence within the unregulated home inspection industry. Each show offers a unique dilemma faced by house purchasers who, misled by a vague or evasive home inspection, now face a daunting renovation or potential health threat. Disillusioned and now distrusting, they call in Mike to offer a personal Holmes Inspection and assessment and to “Make It Right”.