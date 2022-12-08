Not Available

Mike Holmes is back, doing what he does best—making it right. He’s picking up where he left off with his hit series Holmes on Homes and Holmes Inspection and cranking it up several notches. In this series, Mike plans to expand the meaning of “Make It Right” outside the residential domain and outside his own comfort level. The new stories are not just about typical renovation rip-offs; they’re heart-wrenching people stories too. In this series, Mike doesn’t just want to make a difference in the home, he wants to make people’s lives better. In Holmes Makes it Right, Mike will be taking on disasters that would make other contractors run. The kinds of circumstances where you don't just need a contractor, you need a miracle.