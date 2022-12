Not Available

This groundbreaking miniseries explores a decade in the lives of the members of an extended Jewish family and a German lawyer who becomes a Nazi officer. As the horrific events of the holocaust unfold, all will face unthinkable decisions and fates. Featuring a superb cast that includes Meryl Streep, James Woods, Ian Holm, Michael Moriarty, Joseph Bottoms, Tovah Feldshuh and Sam Wanamaker, the 1978 production won eight Emmys and two Golden Globes.