Holy Land tells the story of Kang Yoo (Dong Ho), a young boy who can't get along with people at home or school. He starts learning the basics of boxing from a book, and one day he runs into some thugs and defends himself with his new boxing skills and since then he is called the "Hunter of Thugs". He runs into Sang Ho (Sung Woong) by chance and Sang Ho becomes his mentor. All the while Kang Yoo pushes himself to find out who he really is.