Home & Away

This is the story of a woman who sets out on a trip with a friend one month before her wedding day. As a result of being caught up in one freak accident after another, she is unable to return home. This woman, driven by emotion, meets many people on her journey, and touches the hearts of each one. In December, just a month away, the heroine of this story Kaede is to be married. Her husband-to-be is an elite businessman. The two of them are just as happy as can be. Kaede has a problem though...she hasn't talked to her father in 10 years. When her mother suddenly fell sick 10 years ago, her father was too busy with work to go to the hospital. That night, her mother passed away. Furious at her father for not being at her mother's side at her time of need, Kaede let him have it after he arrived at the hospital just before dawn. Because of her father's negligence, Kaede hasn't laid eyes on him since the Buddhist ceremony held seven days after her mother's passing. Even with all that has happened, her brother insists that this is all water under the bridge and that she should invite their father to the wedding. Although it doesn't appear that way, Kaede is actually a very kind-hearted person, who can't turn people down when they come to her for help. She is also sentimental, gets flustered easily, and is really bad with directions. After suddenly being caught up in several freak mishaps on the way home from a trip, Kaede finds herself stranded in all sorts of unfamiliar places throughout the country. She meets many people along the way; some ask for help, some are in pain, and others sad. Seeing this, Kaede begins to help them, and brings a little more happiness to the lives of each one. To those that she comes in contact with, Kaede is like an angel, who leaves after her deed is done. But to Kaede, it is not like that-all she wants to do is go home. Kaede's experiences help her to find her "real self," which makes her grow as a person.