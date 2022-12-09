Home Away from Home

Not Available

For some time now there’s been a move away from checking into a hotel or a B&B for your holiday and instead swapping your home with someone else’s. Usually you’ve got a pretty clear idea of where you’re going, what you’re going to find there and who’ll be holidaying in your own home. But in this new series presented by Gloria Hunniford the two couples haven’t got a clue. Other than they’ll be in Britain. They might be spending the weekend in a city penthouse or a country cottage, among Le Corbusier minimalism or seaside clutter. More importantly, on their return they discover just what their house-guests thought of their accommodation.