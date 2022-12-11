Home Drama

Not Available

In a house in the outskirts of Tokyo, there lives a family of eight. Such a large family is rare these days, however not one of them is related by blood. They all lost a loved one in the same holiday accident. Moved by Shogo's suggestion that they all move in together, they have gathered in this house. Each has their own issues and it makes for the start of a tumultuous home life. Tsuyoshi Domoto stars as the passionate yet sentimental lead, Shogo. Diametrically opposed in character and thinking is Tomohiko (Yusuke Santamaria). The story centres on these two as the butt heads at every turn, and the eight grow closer together as a family. This is a human drama full of heart and mixed with laughs and tears depicting a group of deeply wounded people beginning to believe in tomorrow and live life more positively.