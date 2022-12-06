Not Available

Home Farm Twins follows the adventures of twins Helen & Hannah around the local countryside in this series dramatized by Elly Brewer from the Home Farm books by Jenny Oldfield. The first Season started with the Moore family moving from the big city "London" to the country village of "Doveton". Hannah (Polly Duniam) is a dreamer and an idealist - much more 'girly' than her tomboy sister Helen (Sophie Duniam), who is more outspoken, daring and sarcastic. The girls quickly got to know the locals and began a long-term friendship with Sam (Ben Evans) from Crackpot Farm who teased them for being 'townies' but still loved to join in their adventures but Sam had dreams elsewhere and dropped a bombshell on the twins during Season 3 by announcing he was to leave Doveton. The twins' mum, Mary (Jacquetta May) is famous for making cakes at the Curlew Cafe which is the business she started up after moving to Doveton, while her husband David (Martin Ball) is a wildlife photographer and studi