Not Available

Meet the Kramers. Just your average American family. A father, a mother, two teenagers - one boy and one girl - and a therapist. How they keep the "Home Fires" burning is the basis for this comedy series from the Paltrow Group in association with Sony Pictures Television. Teddy Kramer (Michael Brandon) is an outspoken, opinionated man trying desperately to stay hip in a world that's suddenly moving just a little too fast for him. He finds that the values his father held, and that he once totally discarded, are slowly becoming his values. Teddy's wife, soft-spoken Anne Kramer (Kate Burton), is the family peace-maker. She's constantly negotiating cease-fires in their home while also trying to maintain her own lines of communication with her ever-growing children. Only one thing strikes terror in Anne's heart - her mother, Nana (Alice Hirson). Normally calm and composed, Anne dissolves into a quivering mass of Jello whenever she has to deal with Nana. Libby Krame