Home Free (2015)

On Home Free, nine couples are challenged to revive one run-down house every week. During each episode, Mike Holmes will present the couples with tasks designed to test and challenge the skills of these do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Not only must the couples work together to restore the home, they all must live together 24/7 in the same dilapidated home. Each week, the couples with the best work will move forward in the competition, while the couple who didn’t perform up to code will face elimination. The final two couples remaining will fight to the finish to win their ultimate dream home.